Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bradford Road and Victoria Road North in Portsmouth

A cyclist has suffered leg and spinal injuries in a crash involving a Hampshire police car.

The force said the collision, which also involved a Ford Focus car, happened at a junction in Portsmouth at about 00:20 GMT.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A 24-year-old man from Middlesex has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A force spokesman said the arrested man was not a police officer.

The spokesman added a mandatory referral would be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is procedure in serious injury crashes involving force vehicles.

Any witnesses who saw the accident by Bradford Road and Victoria Road North have been asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary.