Farnborough murder probe after injured man dies
- 26 January 2018
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Farnborough.
Emergency services were called to Mayfield Road at 13:45 GMT after the man was found injured. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have arrested two men but did not release any further information.
A force spokesman said searches were under way in the area and officers remain at the scene.