Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured on Mayfield Road

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Farnborough.

Emergency services were called to Mayfield Road at 13:45 GMT after the man was found injured. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested two men but did not release any further information.

A force spokesman said searches were under way in the area and officers remain at the scene.