Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Addresses in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road were raided by police

A woman who was arrested in a police anti-slavery operation has been found not guilty of controlling prostitutes.

Sorina Ursa, 23, was among four people detained in raids on a business and three homes in Portsmouth on 22 August.

Three "vulnerable women" were identified as part of the operation, police said previously

Ms Ursa, of Beecham Road, was cleared by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of controlling prostitution for gain.

Police previously released images of the raids in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road.