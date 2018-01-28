Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured on Mayfield Road

A sixth man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation following the death of a man in Farnborough.

Emergency services were called to Mayfield Road on Friday after the man was found injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary arrested five men on the day the man was found. All six of those arrested remain in police custody.

Police said a cordon had been lifted on Mayfield Drive.

But "searches are continuing in the area".