Image copyright Hardy family Image caption Richard Hardy, 25, from Farnborough, was found stabbed on Mayfield Road on Friday

Five men have been charged with murder after a 25-year-old man died following a stabbing in Farnborough.

Richard Hardy, 25, from the town, died after suffering multiple stab wounds on Mayfield Road on Friday afternoon.

A total of eight people - six men, a woman and a boy - were originally arrested over the stabbing.

The five men, four from the town and one from Portsmouth aged between 19 and 31, are due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

They are:

Leroy Bosha, 26, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough

Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough

Hashim Siddique, 19, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough

Qasan Siddique, 22, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough

Omar Goodridge, 20, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth

A 24-year-old man from Farnborough has been released while inquiries continue.

A 30-year-old woman from Farnborough arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 16-year-old boy, also from the town, have both been released and no further action will be taken against them, police said.