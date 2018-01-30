Image copyright Border Force Image caption Suitcases containing cocaine were found on a private jet arriving from Bogota, Colombia, on Monday

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £50m has been seized from a private jet in Hampshire.

Border Force officers found half a ton (500kg) of the drug in 15 suitcases at Farnborough Airport after a flight from Bogota, Colombia, on Monday.

Five men - two British, two Spanish and an Italian - were arrested on suspicion of importing Class A drugs.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the seizure was one of the largest flown into the UK "for many years".

Mike Stepney, of Border Force, said officers searched the plane and its luggage after questioning those on board.

"When opened, each case was found to contain between 34 to 37 tape-wrapped packages weighing approximately one kilo each," he said.

"One of these was pierced and a white powder exposed which tested positive for cocaine."

Image copyright Border Force Image caption Border Force officers found 500kg of the drug in 15 suitcases on the plane at Farnborough Airport after it arrived from Colombia

This led to NCA officers seizing items including computers and phones from three addresses in Bournemouth.

NCA operations manager Siobhan Micklethwaite said: "This is a major seizure of cocaine, one of the largest flown into the UK by plane in many years, and this seizure by Border Force represents a major blow to organised crime.

"We estimate that once cut and sold on the streets in the UK it would have had a potential value in excess of £50 million."

A full forensic analysis of the find is taking place.

The crew of the plane were also questioned but were released without charge.