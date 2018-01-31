Image copyright Border Force Image caption The private jet arrived at Farnborough Airport on Monday from Bogota, Colombia

Two British brothers are among five people charged after half a tonne (500kg) of cocaine was found on a private jet.

The drug, with an estimated street value of more than £50m, was found in 15 suitcases on a flight which arrived at Farnborough from Colombia on Monday.

Martin and Stephen Neil, aged 48 and 53, from Poole in Dorset, have been charged with importing cocaine.

An Italian man and two Spanish men were also charged with the same offence.

The brothers, from Bournemouth Road in Poole, along with Italian national Alessandro Iembo, 28, and Spanish nationals Victor Franco-Lorenzo, 40, and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas, 45, are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said tape-wrapped packages containing the drugs were found in 15 items of luggage taken from the private jet. The seizure was described as one of the largest flown into the UK "for many years".