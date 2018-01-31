Image caption Iain Gilmour was arrested on Thursday in Manor Road, Portsmouth

A head teacher has been charged with possessing class A drugs and drink-driving.

Iain Gilmour, 48, has been suspended from his job at Isambard Brunel Junior School after his arrest on Thursday.

In a statement, the Thinking Schools Academy Trust which runs the school said: "The health and safety of our students remains our top priority."

Mr Gilmour, of George Street, Portsmouth, is due before the city's magistrates on 8 February.

Hampshire Police did not reveal full details of the charges against Mr Gilmour.