Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Spring clean for Winchester Cathedral's screen statues

  • 6 February 2018

More than 100 years of dust is being cleaned from the ornately carved stone screen behind the high altar at Winchester Cathedral.

Image copyright Winchester Cathedral
Image caption Conservators are cleaning the delicate stonework using hand-held vacuum cleaners and a brush to get rid of the dust
Image copyright Winchester Cathedral
Image caption Angels Michael and Raphael are two of four archangels on the top row of the great screen
Image copyright Winchester Cathedral
Image caption The screen was built between 1470-90 - the original statues were removed during the following century and the screen was restored and new statues made in 1885-1899
Image copyright Winchetser Cathedral
Image caption According to cathedral records, it is the first time the ornate stonework has been cleaned since the 1890s
Image copyright Winchester Cathedral
Image caption St Gregory, free of a century of dust and grime after a thorough cleaning
Image copyright Winchester Cathedral
Image caption The four week top-to-bottom clean, which has been funded by the Friends of Winchester Cathedral, is due to finish on 16 February