Image caption The yacht building firm has been trading for more than 45 years

A luxury boat building company based in Southampton has announced 400 job losses.

Oyster Yachts, which also has a boat yard in Hoveton, Norwich, and offices in Ipswich, Palma, Majorca and Newport, USA has gone into liquidation.

David Tydeman, the firm's chief executive said: "We're just working with advice on all the possible options we can explore."

The number of job losses at each site is yet to be confirmed.

The BBC understands 160 staff based at Saxon Wharf, Southampton and 10 at Fox's Marina, Ipswich, are among those facing redundancy.