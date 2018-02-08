Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Historic Whitchurch water mill destroyed by fire

  • 8 February 2018
Whitchurch Fire Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The fire broke out shortly after 22:00 GMT Wednesday

An 18th Century water mill that used to supply paper for the Bank of England has been gutted by fire.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Bere Mill in London Road, Whitchurch, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said crews had fought to save parts of the historic building and would remain at the scene damping down.

Bere Mill is now a family home that opens its gardens to the public.

Image copyright SCAS HART
Image caption The blaze spread throughout the ground floor, first floor and roof

The Saxon building was the original paper mill for Portals, the company which first supplied notes to the Bank of England in 1718.

No-one was hurt in the blaze.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The gardens of the mill open to the public three days a year as part of the National Gardens Scheme

