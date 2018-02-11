Image caption Police carried out inquiries on several roads close to Sackville Street on Saturday

Two men are being held on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died after being found with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old man was found when paramedics were called to a property in Sackville Street, Portsmouth, early on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from the Portsmouth area, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Ch Insp Marcus Cato, of Hampshire Police, said extra officers would be in the Fratton and Southsea areas carrying out inquiries throughout the weekend.