Image caption Police carried out inquiries on roads close to Sackville Street on Saturday

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager's death have been released.

The 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries by paramedics at a property in Sackville Street, Portsmouth, early on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from the Portsmouth area, arrested on suspicion of murder have now released pending further inquiries.