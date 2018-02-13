Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Walhampton crash: Man, 72, dies in two-vehicle collision

  • 13 February 2018
B3054 at Walhampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the B3054 at Walhampton

A 72-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Hampshire.

The victim's grey Skoda Octavia collided with a white Ford Transit van on the B3054 at Walhampton near Lymington at about 20:44 GMT on Monday.

The man from Portland, Dorset, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

The 39-year-old male van driver was unhurt.

