Walhampton crash: Man, 72, dies in two-vehicle collision
- 13 February 2018
A 72-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Hampshire.
The victim's grey Skoda Octavia collided with a white Ford Transit van on the B3054 at Walhampton near Lymington at about 20:44 GMT on Monday.
The man from Portland, Dorset, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police said.
The 39-year-old male van driver was unhurt.