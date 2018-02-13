Image caption Police patrols have been stepped up following the shooting

Four people arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager have been released while inquiries continue.

The male victim, 17, is in a stable condition in hospital following the shooting in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, Hampshire, on Saturday.

A man, 40, and a boy, 16, both from Blackwater were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They have been released on bail.

A man and woman have also been released while inquiries continue.

The 34-year-woman from Blackwater was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The 41-year-old man from Farnborough was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about the shooting.