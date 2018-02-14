Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a home in Defender Road, Southampton, on Sunday

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of his six-week-old baby son.

Police were called to a mother-and-child residential unit in Defender Road, Southampton, early on Sunday.

The BBC understands the infant was found with head injuries and a bite to the nose. He later died in hospital.

The teenager was remanded in youth custody at Southampton Magistrates' Court to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested along with an 18-year-old woman.

She has since been released from police custody while inquiries continue.