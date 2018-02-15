Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Victoria Arthur (left) and her partner Julie Palmer were jailed at Salisbury Crown Court

A woman who stabbed another woman to death has been jailed for a minimum of 23 years.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found with stab wounds to her face, neck and body at her home in Toronto Road, Portsmouth, in January 2017.

Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of the murder by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court.

Her partner Julie Palmer, 54, was jailed for 30 months after admitting a charge of assisting an offender.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Nadine Burden was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Fratton

Arthur, whose first trial was abandoned when she fell ill, was convicted after a retrial.

The initial jury heard how she had threatened Ms Burden, a drug addict, for several days over a £100 debt owed to Palmer.

Following the stabbing, Arthur went to Palmer's home in Westminster Place where her partner washed her blood-stained clothes, police said.

Det Con Steve Norridge said: "I hope today's sentence goes some way to giving the family closure and that they can move on from this terrible event."