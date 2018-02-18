Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Joanna Orpin was pictured on CCTV at a store in Ryde on the morning she disappeared

Police searching for a woman who went missing on the Isle of Wight have found a body 15 miles (25km) away in West Sussex.

Specialist teams spent four days searching the area of Culver Down on the island, where 42-year-old Joanna Orpin's car was found on Tuesday.

A woman's body was found at 16:40 GMT on Saturday at Bosham Quay.

Police said no formal identification had been made but the mother-of-two's family had been informed.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A woman's body was recovered by coastguards at Bosham Quay on Saturday

The death is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Ms Orpin left the family home in Ryde at about 07:00 on Tuesday and was pictured on CCTV 20 minutes later buying cigarettes from a convenience store.

Her black Audi and a pair of her trainers were later found at the Culver Down viewpoint car park.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance but was later released with no further action.