Image caption Police said the man's body was found in Russell Howard Park in the early hours

A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found in a park in Basingstoke.

Police were called shortly after 01:00 GMT following the discovery of the body in Russell Howard Park, off Margaret Road, in the town.

Hampshire police said the death was being treated as suspicious.

Officers appealed for information from anyone who was in the area in the early hours. They said disruption was likely as investigation work continued.