David Beresford, 72, named as man who died in crash
- 20 February 2018
A 72-year-old who died in a crash has been named by police.
David Beresford's Skoda Octavia collided with a Ford Transit van on the B3054 at Walhampton, near Lymington, on 12 February.
Mr Beresford, from Portland, Dorset, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 39-year-old male van driver was unhurt, and police said investigations into the circumstances of the collision were continuing.