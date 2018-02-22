Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Basingstoke park death: Suspects' custody extended

  • 22 February 2018
Jason Williams Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

Police have been granted more time to question two men on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a Hampshire park.

Jason Williams was discovered in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at about 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old, of St Peters Road, South Ham, died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Magistrates have granted detectives an extra 36 hours to question two Basingstoke men, aged 34 and 37.
Image caption Part of Russell Howard Park was cordoned off by the police

