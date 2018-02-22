Basingstoke park death: Suspects' custody extended
22 February 2018
Police have been granted more time to question two men on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a Hampshire park.
Jason Williams was discovered in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at about 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old, of St Peters Road, South Ham, died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Magistrates have granted detectives an extra 36 hours to question two Basingstoke men, aged 34 and 37.