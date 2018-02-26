Andover crash: Pedestrian hit by car killed
26 February 2018
A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.
The crash, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa, happened in Smannell Road, Andover, near the Cricketers Way junction, at about 17:10 GMT on Sunday.
Hampshire police said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.