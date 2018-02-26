Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Smannell Road by its junction with Cricketers Way

A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.

The crash, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa, happened in Smannell Road, Andover, near the Cricketers Way junction, at about 17:10 GMT on Sunday.

Hampshire police said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.