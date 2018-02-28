Image copyright Rogers family Image caption Martin Rogers (left), pictured with his brother Dean, died after being hit by a car

A 31-year-old man who died after being hit by a car was a "kind and caring soul", his family has said.

Martin Rogers, from Andover, died after being struck by a grey Vauxhall Corsa in Smannell Road, near the Cricketers Way junction, in Hampshire on Sunday.

Paying tribute, Mr Rogers' family said he was "deeply loved".

An 18-year-old man, from Andover, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Smannell Road at its junction with Cricketers Way

In a statement, Mr Rogers' family said: "He had a kind soul and was a caring person to all that he met.

"He will be deeply missed, he will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts."

The family also thanks the ambulance service "for everything they did for him".

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.