Forklift smashes hole in Lloyds Bank during cash machine raid
Thieves used a forklift truck to smash through the wall of a bank and steal a cash machine, police have said.
A huge hole was left in the front of Lloyds Bank after the smash-and-grab raid in Liphook, Hampshire, at 04:45 GMT.
The forklift truck was left at the scene, which was cordoned off by Hampshire Constabulary as officers investigated.
The fire service was also called to help support the "unstable structure".
A Hampshire police spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses.