Image copyright Elliot Lang Image caption Police were called to the Lloyds Bank branch in The Square, Liphook, Hampshire, at 04:45 GMT

Thieves used a forklift truck to smash through the wall of a bank and steal a cash machine, police have said.

A huge hole was left in the front of Lloyds Bank after the smash-and-grab raid in Liphook, Hampshire, at 04:45 GMT.

The forklift truck was left at the scene, which was cordoned off by Hampshire Constabulary as officers investigated.

The fire service was also called to help support the "unstable structure".

A Hampshire police spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses.