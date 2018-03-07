Southampton Waterstones fire: Man held on suspicion of arson
- 7 March 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire ripped through a bookstore in Southampton city centre.
Hundreds of shoppers watched as smoke poured from the Waterstones store in Above Bar Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The shop said no staff or customers were injured but extensive damage was done to the premises.
A 39-year-old local man is currently in custody being questioned about the incident.