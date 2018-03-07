Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hundreds of shoppers watched as smoke poured from the Waterstones store

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire ripped through a bookstore in Southampton city centre.

Hundreds of shoppers watched as smoke poured from the Waterstones store in Above Bar Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The shop said no staff or customers were injured but extensive damage was done to the premises.

A 39-year-old local man is currently in custody being questioned about the incident.