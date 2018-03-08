Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Man Limbu, 75, was strangled for a "sustained period" of time, the court heard

A woman who strangled a 75-year-old former Gurkha before attacking his wife with a knife and rolling pin during a five-hour ordeal, has been jailed.

Sun Maya Tamang, 51, had been convicted of the manslaughter of Man Limbu, who was found dead at her flat in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on 10 March 2017.

Tamang was also found guilty of causing actual bodily harm to Gayatri Limbu, 48, at Mr Limbu's home in Grove Road.

She was sentenced at the Old Bailey to eight years in jail.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Sun Maya Tamang had spoken on the phone with Man Limbu in the days leading up to his death

The nature of Tamang and Mr Limbu's relationship was unclear but the pair had spoken on the phone in the days leading up to his death, jurors were told during the trial at Winchester Crown Court.

After strangling Mr Limbu for a "sustained period", Tamang took a large traditional Nepalese kukri knife and a rolling pin to the ex-soldier's home.

She then used his keys to let herself in, and waited for Mr Limbu's wife to arrive.

Mrs Limbu told the court the pair struggled for five hours and that her ordeal only ended when police came to deliver the news of her husband's death.

In a statement released after sentencing, Det Insp Simon Baker said: "I hope today's sentence gives some form of closure to the family of Man Limbu so that they can move on from the events of that day."