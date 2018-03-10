Image caption Iain Gilmour had drunk three bottles of wine before being pulled over by police

A head teacher who was banned from the road after admitting possessing Class A drugs and drink-driving has resigned.

Iain Gilmour, 48, was found to be almost twice the drink-drive limit and had cocaine when he was stopped by police after driving through two red lights in Portsmouth on 25 January.

He had been suspended from his job at Isambard Brunel Junior School after his arrest.

The school said he had since stepped down from the role.

Director of primary education at the school, Claire Stevens, will cover the role "for the remainder of the year", the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, which runs the school, said.

Gilmour, of George Street, Portsmouth, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay costs and fines totalling £1,920 after admitting the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 8 February.

He told the court he had been under "constant" political and financial pressure at Isambard Brunel Junior School after it was given a "requires improvement" rating by Ofsted inspectors.

He also revealed he had been battling depression and a recent dependency on alcohol.

The court was told he had drunk three bottles of wine when he was pulled over and police recorded his alcohol level as 67mg per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

When he was stopped in Manor Road he also had half a gram of cocaine.