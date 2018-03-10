Image caption Police patrols in Blackwater have increased since the shooting

Two people arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire which left a teenager seriously injured have been released while inquiries continue.

The 17-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was shot in the torso at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, on 10 February.

A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have now been released.

Previously four others were released from custody pending further inquiries.

They included a 34-year-old local woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a 41-year-old man, from Farnborough, who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man, both from Blackwater and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have had their bail extended until 10 May.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.