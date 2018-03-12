Arson suspect arrested over Southampton house blaze
A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a house in Southampton.
Firefighters tackled the blaze in the terraced home in Kendal Avenue at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the 35-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.
The fire service said no-one was injured in the blaze which has destroyed the house.
Police officers remained at the scene on Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.