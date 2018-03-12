Image caption The terraced home was destroyed by the fire

A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a house in Southampton.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in the terraced home in Kendal Avenue at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday.

Police said the 35-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.

The fire service said no-one was injured in the blaze which has destroyed the house.

Police officers remained at the scene on Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire tore through the home shortly after 18:45 GMT on Sunday