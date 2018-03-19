Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicles collided at the junction of the A272 and A30 at Hill Farm Cross near Sutton Scotney

An 86-year-old man has died three days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hampshire.

He was driving a Vauxhall Meriva when it was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction of the A272 and A30 near Sutton Scotney.

The man, from Andover, was taken to hospital on Wednesday but died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old man from Berkhampstead, Hertfordshire, was not injured.

An investigation has been started and officers want to hear form anyone who witnessed the crash.