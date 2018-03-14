Image copyright Border Force Image caption The private jet arrived from Colombia on 29 January

Five men have denied attempting to import half a tonne (500kg) of cocaine.

Brothers Martin and Stephen Neil, aged 48 and 53, from Poole in Dorset, as well as an Italian man and two Spaniards, pleaded not guilty at Woolwich Crown Court.

The drugs, which Border Force said had an estimated street value of more than £50m, were found on a private jet that arrived at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire from Colombia in January.

A trial is due to begin on 16 July.