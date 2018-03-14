Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Five plead not guilty over £50m cocaine seizure at Farnborough Airport

  • 14 March 2018
Private jet which drugs were seized from at Farnborough Airport Image copyright Border Force
Image caption The private jet arrived from Colombia on 29 January

Five men have denied attempting to import half a tonne (500kg) of cocaine.

Brothers Martin and Stephen Neil, aged 48 and 53, from Poole in Dorset, as well as an Italian man and two Spaniards, pleaded not guilty at Woolwich Crown Court.

The drugs, which Border Force said had an estimated street value of more than £50m, were found on a private jet that arrived at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire from Colombia in January.

A trial is due to begin on 16 July.

Image copyright Border Force
Image caption Cocaine was found wrapped in packages weighing 1kg each

