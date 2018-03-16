Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Revenue raised through library fines In Portsmouth has gone down from £28,000 to £16,000 in seven years.

Library staff in Portsmouth are hoping to reclaim their stock of "naughty books" as the city scraps fines for late returns.

"Sexy" novels and student textbooks are among the items most likely to go missing from shelves, according to library manager Lindy Elliott.

Ms Elliott said she would be "very happy to receive them back into the library service".

The local council hopes ditching fines will boost library usage.

The pilot scheme is estimated to cost about £20,000.

Revenue from library fines had fallen from £28,000 to £16,000 in seven years, the council said.

It said research showed that getting rid of fines helped increase library use among people from less well-off backgrounds.

Ms Elliott said she expected books from "any era" to be returned.

"I think we are going to get some really exciting books back and some very old ones.

"The most popular books which go missing are student textbooks and some naughty books, some slightly sexy. And on a serious note, books on health issues."

Fines for the late return of adult books in Portsmouth are currently charged at 18p a day up to a maximum of £9.00.

It is hoped £5,000 will be raised as people would be more likely to return overdue books, reducing need for replacements.

Trafford council in Greater Manchester announced it was getting rid of fines last month is thought only a handful of others in the UK have trialled it.