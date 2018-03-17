Image copyright LeonNeal/Getty Image caption The decision to postpone was taken after advice from local agencies and the Met Office

A 10k road race planned to take place tomorrow has been postponed due to the "extreme weather forecast".

Organisers of the Hendy Eastleigh 10k run "reluctantly" cancelled the event over safety concerns.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Hampshire on Sunday, with temperatures feeling as low as -7C or -8C in places.

The decision to postpone was taken after advice from local agencies and the Met Office, a spokesperson said.

The statement added: "We have to take into consideration the effect of these conditions on all involved with the event, especially the safety of the 10k runners and the junior fun run, the set-up team, our marshals and water station teams out on the course.

"I am sure many of you will, like us, be very disappointed. However we will now look to re-schedule the event and look forward to seeing you then, when the weather is warmer."