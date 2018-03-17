Suzuki motorcyclist dies in Southampton crash with car
- 17 March 2018
A motorcyclist has died after his red Suzuki bike collided with a car.
The 27-year-old man, from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampshire Police said.
Officers were called to the collision between the motorbike and silver Vauxhall Corsa in Thomas Lewis Way in Southampton at about 23:54 GMT on Friday.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.