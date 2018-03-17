Motorcyclist dies in crash with tree in Brockenhurst
- 17 March 2018
A motorcyclist has died after his Honda bike crashed into a tree.
The 34-year-old rider, from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A337 Lymington Road in Brockenhurst, Hampshire Police said.
Officers said the motorcycle was travelling southbound along the road when it crashed at about 07:15 GMT on Saturday.
Hampshire Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.