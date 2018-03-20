Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire broke out at The Potters Heron shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday

A thatched hotel and pub in Hampshire has been wrecked by a fire that ripped through its roof.

More than 120 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out in The Potters Heron, in Ampfield near Romsey, shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Crews from 25 fire stations were called in to bring the fire under control which is believed to have started in the chimney.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said no-one was hurt in the blaze.

Spokesman Dan Tasker said: "Thatch roofs are designed to keep water out so crews have to attack the fire from the inside and get onto the roof to strip the thatch off to create a fire break.

"When our firefighters were working some of the water was turning to ice it was so cold last night.

"It was an extremely difficult fire to deal with."

Crews remain at the scene damping down.