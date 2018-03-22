Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary History Society Image caption James Camb admitted to throwing Gay Gibson's body out of a porthole on cruise ship The Durban Castle

A young actress thought to have been murdered on a cruise ship by a deck steward 70 years ago may have died of natural causes, it has been claimed.

James Camb was convicted of killing Gay Gibson after he admitted throwing her body out of a porthole during a voyage to Southampton in 1947.

He always insisted this was done in panic and that she had died following a medical episode while they were in bed.

A new BBC documentary has revealed evidence which could support his claim.

Image copyright Southampton Police Image caption James Camb was arrested by police in Southampton after the cruise ship arrived from Cape Town

Camb, then 30, was a known womaniser and 21-year-old Miss Gibson had caught his eye shortly after departing on the trip from South Africa, according to their fellow passengers.

The married father had initially denied seeing her but later said she had become ill while they were "being intimate" and was "frothing from the mouth".

He claimed he panicked when he realised she was not breathing, and described his own decision to throw her body from the cabin's porthole as "beastly".

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary History Society Image caption Historical police documents show photographs of the porthole Gay Gibson was thrown from

This excuse was dismissed by the judge after Miss Gibson's mother gave evidence that her daughter had been in good health.

But in a new BBC documentary, The Porthole Mystery, Miss Gibson's fellow actress Doreen Mantle said she was "not a well girl" in the weeks before her death.

Ms Mantle, who later gained fame as Mrs Warboys in sitcom One Foot in the Grave, shared a dressing room with Miss Gibson and said it was understood she had a heart condition.

She said she saw Miss Gibson faint during rehearsals and that her lips would often "go blue".

Image caption Doreen Mantle shared a dressing room with Gay Gibson in the weeks before the cruise

However, Ms Mantle did not give evidence at the trial after her father persuaded her to stay in South Africa and not get involved.

"I was in a terrible state," she said. "I said 'I could have saved his life because I don't know that he did it.'"

Her testimony corroborated evidence submitted by their colleague Mike Abel who told the court he had also seen Miss Gibson faint and froth from the mouth during medical episodes.

Winston Churchill's intervention

Camb was originally sentenced to hang, but he avoided capital punishment because a no-hanging bill was being discussed by parliament.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Winston Churchill said: "The House of Commons has, by its vote, saved the life of the brutal lascivious murderer who thrust the poor girl he had raped and assaulted through a porthole of the ship to the sharks."

Camb's sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. He was released in 1959 but was convicted a number of years later of other sexual offences and spent his remaining years behind bars.

Antony Brown, who has authored a book about the case, told the BBC the absence of a body meant there would always be doubts about Camb's guilt.

"If Gay Gibson did suffer any sort of condition that could have led to sudden natural death, it increases the chances of misadventure or manslaughter," he said.

"In other words, James Camb could have been telling the truth."

Camb died in 1979 still protesting his innocence.

