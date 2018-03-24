Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jim performs his dance moves to direct traffic on and off ferries

A marshal famed for his dance moves as he directs traffic on and off a ferry has won a national Tourism Superstar award.

Jim O'Reilly, 54 from Cowes, dances as he shows drivers where to go on Red Funnel's Southampton car ferry.

Mr O'Reilly said: "To win it is beyond my wildest dreams, I'm ecstatic."

He beat nine others to take the title and will officially receive the award at a ceremony in April.

The annual competition run by Visit Britain and Visit England saw more than 20,000 people cast votes.

Mr O'Reilly added: "You could have knocked me for six to be honest with you, I was more than happy with the customers compliments and the smiles as they go past, I'm happy with that."

He was nominated for the award in February by Visit Isle of Wight.