Image copyright Family photo Image caption Alexander Worth died in the crash in North Warnborough in August 2016

The "show off" driver of a £1.2 million Ferrari that hit a fence post and flipped over killing a 13-year-old passenger has been jailed.

Alexander Worth died after the supercar crashed on a farm lane in North Warnborough, Hampshire, in August 2016.

Matthew Cobden, 39, of Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Winchester Crown Court earlier this month.

He has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Cobden was also banned from driving for two years and nine months.

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Cobden suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung in the crash

Cobden was told by Judge Keith Cutler he had been "showing off" when he accelerated in the Ferrari F50 after offering Alexander, from Kings Worthy in Hampshire, a ride when the teenager visited his car storage business with his mother and her partner on 22 August.

The court heard Cobden, of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, had not worn a seatbelt and had not asked Alexander to put one on.

He had said the 12-cylinder vehicle "accelerated uncontrollably" when he put his foot on the accelerator.

Both were thrown from the vehicle as it crashed at about 40mph.

Alexander died from his injuries, while Cobden suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung in the crash.

The defence had blamed the crash on a pre-existing defect in the Ferrari.

But the prosecution said the car was well-maintained and the crash was caused by driver error.

Alexander's family said it had not written a victim impact statement because it could not put into words the extent of the grief it felt.

The family previously paid tribute to "our very special boy".

Following the sentencing, Sgt Rik Grant, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "If anything can be taken away from this collision, I hope that by seeing how important it is to wear a seatbelt, regardless of the length or location of your journey, it might prevent another family going through this nightmare."