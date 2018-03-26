Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was attacked with a weapon "believed to be a knife", but her condition was not life-threatening, police said

A girl has been stabbed in the abdomen at a school, police have said.

The pupil, whose age has not been confirmed, was attacked with a weapon "believed to be a knife" at Testwood Sports College in Totton, Hampshire, shortly after 11:00 BST, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said she had been taken to hospital with a "puncture wound to the abdomen" and that her condition was not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said it was believed the wound was caused by a knife that was brought onto school premises.

Officers have not yet spoken to the victim, the spokesman added.

A statement published on the school's website said: "As you may be aware there has been an incident here at Testwood this morning.

"The situation is under control and students are not in any danger.

"We are working with the police on this matter and we are unable to give any further details at this moment."