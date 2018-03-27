Image copyright Taj Tyres Image caption The car caught fire and hit a wall

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car that had failed to stop for the police.

The Volvo hit the victim and a brick wall in Bevois Hill, Southampton, at 14:12 BST.

It reportedly caught fire before rolling over and also colliding with a BMW, Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement.

A man has been arrested at the scene. Bevois Hill has been closed in both directions.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was trapped in either of the vehicles but a blaze in one of them had been extinguished.