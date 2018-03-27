Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

A second man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in a Hampshire park.

Jason Williams was found with a single stab wound to the chest in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at 01:30 GMT on 20 February.

Kasey Wayne Rolfe, 37, of no fixed address, has now been charged with the 41-year-old's murder.

David Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close in the town, was previously also charged with his murder.

Mr Rolfe is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.