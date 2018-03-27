Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Boy charged after stabbing at Testwood School in Totton

  • 27 March 2018
Testwood School in Totton Image copyright Google
Image caption A female pupil was attacked at Testwood School, previously called Testwood Sports College, on Monday

A teenage boy has been charged after a girl was stabbed at a school.

The victim, a pupil whose age has not been confirmed, was attacked at Testwood School in Totton, Hampshire, shortly after 11:00 BST on Monday.

She suffered a non-life-threatening puncture wound to the abdomen, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 15-year-old from Totton has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

