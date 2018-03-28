Portsmouth nightclub blaze sees 1,000 clubbers evacuated
- 28 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 1,000 clubbers were evacuated after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Portsmouth.
The fire started in the ceiling above the dance floor at The Astoria, Guildhall Walk, at about 01:40 BST during its mid-week dirty disco event.
Police and door staff helped clubbers out of the three-storey building while fire crews put out the blaze. No-one was hurt.
The club said it would open at midday for people to collect their belongings.