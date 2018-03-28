Image copyright Taj Tyres Image caption The car caught fire and hit a low garden wall

A crash involving three cars - one of which struck a pedestrian and had earlier failed to stop for police - has been referred to the police watchdog.

The Volvo S60 hit a 26-year-old man before colliding with a Ford C-Max in Bevois Hill, Southampton, where it also hit a wall.

The car then caught fire, rolled and collided with an Audi, police said.

Hampshire police said a mandatory referral had been made to Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

A 20-year-old man was arrested following the crash, which happened shortly before 14:15 BST on Tuesday, police said.

He remains in custody, being held on suspicion of driving dangerously, failing to stop, and causing grievous bodily harm.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Kent, suffered serious injuries.