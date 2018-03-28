Image copyright Google Image caption A girl was attacked at Testwood School, previously called Testwood Sports College, on Monday

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing a girl in the stomach as she queued at a school canteen during break-time.

The 15-year-old appeared before Southampton magistrates after the attack at Testwood School in Totton, Hampshire, on Monday morning.

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The boy was remanded in custody .

He is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court, sitting as a youth court, on 5 April.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening puncture wound and was treated at Southampton General Hospital, Hampshire police has previously said.