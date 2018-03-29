Image copyright Google Image caption One of the cat's mutilated bodies was found in a garden in The Thicket in Fareham

Two cats found dead in Hampshire had injuries "consistent" with others thought to have been killed by the so-called Croydon cat killer.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) said two cats found mutilated were killed at the same time.

Police said one mutilated body had been found in a garden in The Thicket in Fareham.

The Metropolitan Police has been investigating a series of "gruesome" killings that began in Croydon in 2015.

Representatives from the charity Snarl visited Whiteley Village Vet Centre, in Fareham, to analyse the injuries of the dead pets, which it said matched with other deaths by the infamous serial feline killer.

The rescue charity believes more than 400 animals have been killed in the same manner since then - mainly cats, but also rabbits and some foxes.

Snarl is helping police and a specialist forensics laboratory to piece together the times and locations of a number of deaths thought to be the work of the same person, once dubbed the Croydon Cat Killer.