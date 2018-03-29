Image copyright Taj Tyres Image caption Police said the Volvo caught fire before rolling and colliding with an Audi

A man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision after a crash in Southampton.

A 26-year-old man was struck by a Volvo S60, which also collided with a Ford C-Max, an Audi and a wall in Bevois Hill on Tuesday at 14:15 BST.

Police said a 20-year-old of no fixed abode been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road collision.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with having no insurance or driving licence, police said.

Hampshire police said following the crash, a mandatory referral had been made to Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).