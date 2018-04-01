Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Sandra McDonald-Martin pictured with her husband Christopher, who was also hurt in the crash

The family of a woman killed in an eight-vehicle crash on the M6 have paid tribute to their "beloved mother".

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at about 13:55 BST on Wednesday.

Sandra McDonald-Martin, 69, from the Southampton area, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

Her husband Christopher, 73, who was driving, remains in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital.

Cumbria Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

Mrs McDonald-Martin said: "Sandra was a beloved Mother, a dedicated wife, a much adored nanny and a dear friend to many.

"I've never known anyone with a heart as big as hers.

"Our family are still in shock and utterly devastated by the loss of such an incredible woman.

"We ask that you please pray for my father, Sandra's husband, Christopher McDonald-Martin while he fights his way back to us."