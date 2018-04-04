Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jordan Smith, Jordan Perry and Ricardo Livingston-Wright were jailed for attempted murder

Three men have been found guilty of attempted murder after a shooting which left a man critically injured.

Jamie Sibley was shot in the face in the attack in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, Hampshire, in February 2017.

Jordan Smith, 22, of Surbiton, was handed a 31-year prison sentence at Winchester Crown Court.

Jordan Perry, 27, of Mitcham, London, and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Brighton, were each jailed for 30 years.

Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Waterlooville, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of assisting the offence by luring Mr Sibley outside to be shot.

Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption Jamie Sibley, 34, suffered a "life-changing head injury" in the attack

The 34-year-old victim suffered what police described as a "life-changing head injury" in the attack on 13 February 2017.

Detectives previously said the incident was thought to "relate to the supply of drugs".

Following the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Dave Brown said the sentences were a warning to people involved in drug-dealing.

He said: "This incident was a particularly traumatic experience for Jay Sibley. Today justice has been served and I hope that Jay can put this incident behind him and move on with this life."